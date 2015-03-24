March 24 Britain's Land Securities Group Plc
said it had struck a deal to sell its 95 percent stake
in an office building in Times Square, London, to real estate
funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for 268.4 million
pounds ($400.5 million).
The 380,000 square feet office building at 160-162 Queen
Victoria Street is fully let until 2023 to six office tenants,
which includes Bank of New York Mellon and law firm Dechert.
Land Securities, Britain's largest listed property
developer, said it expected the deal to close by the end of
July.
($1 = 0.6702 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)