LONDON Dec 9 Land Securities Group on Tuesday said it had sold retail assets in Livingston, Scotland, to HSBC Alternative Investments for 224.1 million pounds ($350.87 million).

The deal is for the Centre and Almondvale West Retail Park and comes as the group looks to focus on "dominant" regional and Greater London assets, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6387 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)