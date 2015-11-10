LONDON Nov 10 Land Securities Group Plc
, Britain's largest listed property developer, posted a
5.7 percent rise in first-half adjusted net asset value, after
strong performance in its retail and London leasing businesses.
The company said on Tuesday its adjusted diluted net asset
value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of
their buildings - rose to 1,367 pence per share from 1,293 pence
in the six months ended Sept. 30.
It increased its interim dividend by 3.2 percent to 16.3
pence per share.
Land Securities also said it had agreed to let space in its
Zig Zag office building in London's Victoria business district
to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease, in a sign of demand for its
properties. The building is now 77 percent pre-let.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Sinead Cruise)