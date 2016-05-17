May 17 Land Securities Group Plc,
Britain's largest listed property developer, said if the UK
decided to exit the European Union, it would hurt occupier
demand and could reduce commitments around new constructions
particularly in London.
The market was facing some uncertainty ahead of the June 23
referendum vote, Land Securities said.
The company is well positioned irrespective of the outcome
of the vote, it said, as strong demand for commercial property
helped it post a rise in asset value for the year.
Adjusted diluted net asset value per share, which reflects
the value of a property company's buildings, rose 10.9 percent
to 1,434 pence in the year ended March 31, Land Securities said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)