(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
May 17 Land Securities Group Plc,
Britain's largest listed property developer, expects London
office rents to rise, albeit at a slower rate than the last two
years, its chief executive said, as the amount of empty space
across the capital increases.
The property firm does not intend to build speculatively as
occupier demand is not rising fast enough to match the huge
amount of new space coming onto the market, Chief Executive
Robert Noel told Reuters.
"We're entering into an era of above-average development
completions with no above-average demand, so the balance will
move back towards the occupier," Noel said on Tuesday.
"Vacancy is at or around all-time lows, but it has just
started to pick up."
The company's views were predicated on Britain sticking with
the EU, as a Brexit would hurt occupier demand and could reduce
commitments around new constructions particularly in London, the
builder warned.
Land Securities, along with rival British Land Company Plc
, was one of the first to build speculatively after the
2008 financial crash, betting by restarting construction of its
famed "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in 2010 that the London office
market would face a shortage of space.
The building is today fully let.
The developer still has 500,000 square feet left to let from
construction it did as part of its speculative build programme
started in 2013.
"We believe Land Securities has one of the best management
teams in the sector, who are rightly de-risking the portfolio as
the cycle matures to maximise long-term value creation," Liberum
analysts wrote in a note.
Benefiting from strong demand, Land Securities posted a rise
in its asset value and hiked its full-year dividend.
Adjusted diluted net asset value per share, which reflects
the value of a property company's buildings, rose 10.9 percent
to 1,434 pence in the year ended March 31.
Land Securities shares were up 2.9 percent at 1,172 pence by
1003 GMT. The stock was among the top percentage gainers on the
FTSE 100 Index.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)