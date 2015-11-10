(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Nov 10 Land Securities Group Plc
, Britain's largest listed property developer, sounded a
cautious note about the country's real estate market on Tuesday
after reporting slower growth in the value of its 14.6 billion
pound ($22.07 billion) property portfolio.
The developer behind London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper,
attributed a 5.7 percent rise in its half-year adjusted net
asset value per share (NAV) to a strong performance in its
London leasing and retail businesses.
But the rise in NAV - which reflects the value of a property
company's buildings - was less than the 14.5 percent rise in the
previous six months and came in below analysts' expectations.
Shares in the blue chip company were down 3.2 percent by
1240 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in the FTSE 100 index
.
Land Securities was one of the first companies to build
speculatively after the property market downturn in 2008, but it
said it had no plans to add to its speculative development
programme, slated to be completed in July, because of rising
land and construction costs.
The company also said it would reduce its leverage through
further property sales. It sold 406.5 million pounds in assets
in the six months from April.
Sue Munden, analyst at Panmure, said this has prompted some
investors to wonder if the group had called the top of the
market.
"Land Securities is making lots of cautious noises about the
stage of the cycle," Jefferies analyst Mike Prew said. "It's not
planning any more London developments and it's very much
battening down the hatches thinking that the cycle is mature."
Its cautious approach contrasts with the strategy of its
closest rival British Land Plc, which said in May it
expected to spend 378 million pounds on development over the
next three years.
Land Securities' ungeared total property return also
underperformed the industry average, rising 5.9 percent compared
with a 6.8 percent rise in the IPD Quarterly Universe benchmark.
In a separate statement, the company said it had agreed to
let space in its Zig Zag office building in London's Victoria
business district to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease.
Prime central London office rents have risen 10 percent this
year to a record 66.50 pounds per square foot, exceeding
pre-crisis highs, and are expected to continue to grow next
year, according to a report by property consultants Cushman &
Wakefield.
