BANGKOK, April 2 Land & Houses Pcl :
* Expects first-quarter net profit to be lower than a year
earlier, even with gains from extra revenues, Senior Executive
Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told reporters
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise in double digits
* Plan to spend 6 billion baht ($194 million) to buy land
this year and considers plan to boost the size of its property
fund
* Expects its 2012 pre-sales - the value of bookings for
property units - to rise 15 percent to 22 billion baht
* It has said it planned to launch 16 new housing projects
with a combined value of 32.6 billion baht ($1.06 billion) in
2012($1 = 30.85 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Martin Petty)