BANGKOK Nov 14 Land & Houses Pcl, Thailand's biggest home builder, posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, mainly due to higher revenue from housing sales, but it was lower than market expectations.

Land & Houses, 13.2 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, reported a July-September net profit of 905.2 million thai baht ($29.4 million) , up from 793 million a year earlier.

That compared with the average 960 million baht forecast by two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Land & Houses, valued at $1.85 billion on the Thai bourse, mostly caters for the high-end and middle-class market and has the largest share of the market for detached houses.

The company has said its 2011 revenue growth would be below its target of 25 percent due to flooding.

Analysts said flooding in central provinces may put pressure on the company's earnings as it could delay sales and the transfer of housing projects in the fourth quarter and early 2012.

Many analysts have downgraded the Thai property stock to reflect a bearish outlook due to slower economic growth and prolonged flooding situation.

Shares in Land & Houses have underperformed the market over the past month on concerns about the impact from flooding. The stock rose 13 percent in the third quarter, outperforming a 12 percent fall in the Thai market. ($1 = 30.67 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)