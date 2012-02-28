BANGKOK Feb 28 Land & Houses Pcl,
Thailand's biggest home builder, posted a better-than-expected
35 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday as
extraordinary gains from the sale of Indonesian assets
outweighted the impact of flooding.
Land & Houses, 13.2 percent owned by the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, reported an October-December net
profit of 1.63 billion baht ($53 million), up from 1.21 billion
a year earlier.
That compared with the average 1.3 billion baht forecast by
five analysts surveyed by Reuters. It had been expected to book
a 347 million baht gain from the divestment in Indonesia, which
caused a tax reversion benefit of 1.5 billion baht.
For 2011, the top home builder reported a net profit of 5.6
billion baht, up from 3.97 billion a year earlier.
Land & Houses, valued at $2.1 billion on the Thai bourse,
mostly caters for the high-end and middle-class market and has
the largest share of the market for detached houses. The company
has said it expected revenue to rise 15 percent this year.
Shares in Land & Houses fell 5 percent in the fourth
quarter, underperforming a 10 percent rise in the Thai market
due to concerns about the impact of the flooding.