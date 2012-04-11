* Deal with Guodian Yongfu Power Generation Co

April 11 U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has signed a contract with China's Guodian Yongfu Power Generation Co to sell thermal coal, its second such deal in less a week.

Under the deal, which is expected to generate about $19 million in revenue, L&L will provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month over the next eight months to Yongfu Power.

L&L had signed a similar deal with Datang International Power Generation Co last week.

L&L Energy shares were trading up 6 percent before the bell. They closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.