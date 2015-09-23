* Merged entity to be world's biggest fixed-base operator
* Deal to be funded via rights issue, debt
* Outlook for corporate jet market exciting - CEO
* Shares slump to 2-yr lows on market growth concerns
By Aashika Jain
Sept 23 British aircraft services company BBA
Aviation Plc said it proposed to buy U.S. competitor
Landmark Aviation for $2.065 billion, a deal that
would make the combined entity the biggest fixed-base operator
in the world.
The proposed deal would merge BBA Aviation's Signature
Flight Support business, which has the highest number of fixed
base operations (FBO) in the United States, with Landmark's,
which has the third highest, in a market that continues to
remain highly fragmented.
"This is the right time to buy this asset, it's the right
price and we know the business very well," Chief Executive Simon
Pryce said in a media call, terming the acquisition sizeable and
relatively low risk.
Landmark Aviation, which is owned by private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP, has been exploring a sale as the
corporate jet market is slowly recovering from a downturn
sparked by the global financial crisis, helping valuations for
companies offering services in the industry.
"We remain concerned about the outlook for the business
aviation market, and BBA is significantly increasing its
exposure to it with this deal," Liberum analysts said in a note.
Pryce, however, shrugged away concerns over tardy growth and
said the slow and steady recovery after a few relatively flat
years, coupled with a long-term outlook for accelerated growth,
looked exciting.
Shares in the company fell to a more than two-year low,
ranking among the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 Midcap
Index on Wednesday.
THE DEAL
BBA Aviation said it expected the acquisition to add to its
earnings in 2017 and the return on invested capital to exceed
the weighted average cost of capital in 2018.
The acquisition will be funded via new debt facilities and a
fully underwritten rights issue of 562,281,811 shares at an
issue price of 133 pence per share, raising about 748 million
pounds ($1.15 billion), the company said.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Jefferies International Ltd, Barclays
Bank Plc and HSBC Bank Plc are the underwriters for the rights
issue.
BBA Aviation expects to save $35 million annually in costs
by 2017 and sees tax benefits of $240 million.
Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that BBA Aviation
was in talks to acquire Landmark.
A peer of Landmark Aviation, Scottsdale, Arizona-based
aircraft maintenance services company StandardAero, was sold by
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd to buyout firm Veritas Capital
Fund Management LLC in July for $2.1 billion.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)