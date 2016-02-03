WASHINGTON Feb 3 British aircraft services
company BBA Aviation Plc has won U.S. antitrust approval
to buy U.S. competitor Landmark Aviation, the Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
The deal was valued at $2.065 billion when it was announced
in September.
BBA, which is the parent of Signature Flight Support, agreed
to divest fixed base operators assets, which supply fuel and
other support to smaller aircraft, at six airports as a
condition of antitrust approval, the department said.
The airports are Washington Dulles International Airport,
Scottsdale Municipal Airport, Fresno Yosemite International
Airport, Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in California,
Westchester County Airport in New York and Ted Stevens Anchorage
International Airport in Alaska.
Landmark is owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
, which purchased it in 2012.
