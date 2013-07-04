ZURICH, July 4 Swiss private bank Landolt & Cie
has merged with the Swiss subsidiary of Banque Degroof
Luxembourg to offer more services to clients as the industry
comes under pressure from falling revenues and higher compliance
costs.
A crackdown on bank secrecy has made it harder for private
banks to attract clients, while zero-level interest rates have
cut earnings on deposits.
A statement from Landolt & Cie on Thursday said that Swiss
shareholders will remain in the majority and that the merger
will allow the oldest private bank in French-speaking
Switzerland to offer a variety of investment funds alongside its
traditional wealth management services.
The merged bank will retain the Landolt & Cie name and will
also change its status to become a limited company, from a
partnership with limited liability, the bank said.
Swiss private banks Mirabaud, Pictet and Lombard Odier have
all repositioned themselves as limited partnerships, removing
the unlimited liability partners could face if their decisions
backfired. As a limited company, partners would receive even
more protection.
Landolt & Cie spokesman Jean-Daniel Balet declined to
comment on whether any money had changed hands or whether there
would be any jobs cuts after the merger. The bank will disclose
more details in September, he said.
