TORONTO, March 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investors
describe it as one of the last frontiers for major agricultural
expansion - a vast area in Brazil's poor northeast that the
government is eager to open up to investors hoping to set up big
new soy farms and cattle ranches.
But for Maria de Jesus Bringelo and tens of thousands of
other Afro-Brazilians who earn a living from the land in more
traditional ways, the MATOPIBA region has another value: it's
their home.
Bringelo, a 68-year-old grandmother of nine and long-time
rights campaigner, wants to block new large-scale investments
from encroaching on territory where her family has lived and
worked since Brazil abolished slavery in 1888.
Her house was burned down in 1979 after she led a letter-
writing campaign criticizing cattle ranchers for forcing local
residents off the land, but says that is not the worst thing
that could happen.
"Losing our land is the most violent attack we can face,"
Bringelo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We lose our
history, our lives, our knowledge."
A key member of the National Commission for People and
Traditional Communities, a Brazilian government advisory body,
Bringelo addressed World Bank officials in Washington on
Wednesday to raise objections to new large-scale agriculture
plans.
'WE NEED BUSINESS'
Brazil wants to open the savannah region - larger than
France - to investment projects under the MATOPIBA Agriculture
and Livestock Breeding Plan launched last year.
Latin America's largest country is suffering from a serious
recession and political turmoil, and officials say bringing
capital into the area is crucial for economic growth, broader
development and poverty reduction plans.
"Agriculture is the industry that is employing people in
this country... in agriculture there is no (economic) crisis,"
Agriculture Minister Katia Abreu said after a tour of MATOPIBA
with foreign investors earlier this month.
"We need to create opportunities to bring business here."
Opponents of MANTOPIBA say large farms create fewer jobs
than small-scale traditional agriculture.
Foreigners cannot buy farmland directly in Brazil, but often
form partnerships with local investors to seal big deals, said
Bastiaan Reydon, a World Bank consultant and professor at the
University of Campinas.
The MATOPIBA region, some 73 million hectares (180 million
acres) of territory in the states of Maranhao, Piaui, Tocantins
and Bahia, is home to many of Brazil's indigenous people who
live traditionally, harvesting crops from the land. The price of
land there is cheaper than in the country's more developed
south.
NEED FOR CONSULTATION
Residents like Bringelo make a living harvesting Babassu
nuts, a multi-use crop that grows in the wild and can produce
porridge, cooking oil and cosmetics.
Most of them, including Bringelo, do not have formal
ownership of their ancestral land.
But the Brazilian constitution recognizes ancestral and
indigenous land tenure, World Bank consultant Reydon said.
Local communities have not been consulted about new
large-scale investment plans, Bringelo said, arguing the
initiative violates United Nations guidelines on Responsible
Governance of Tenure designed to prevent displacement and land
grabs.
"Legally, most of this land is owned by the state," Reydon
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "There is no clear
institutional setting to stop (land grabbing)... people will be
murdered if this continues."
Across Brazil, 34 people were killed in land conflicts in
2013, according to figures cited by Human Rights Watch last
year, and nearly 2,500 rural activists have received death
threats over the past decade.
It is not clear how many people the MATOPIBA investment
plans may displace as the initiative is still under discussion.
But foreign investors have shown interest in starting soy
farms, cattle ranches and orange juice processing facilities in
the region.
POVERTY REDUCTION
Poverty in Brazil, a country of 206 million people, fell
rapidly in the past decade, largely because of the commodities
boom, fuelled by large-scale investments such as those Bringelo
is opposing.
Between 2003 and 2013, more than 26 million Brazilians were
lifted out of poverty, according to the World Bank.
Fewer than eight percent of Brazilians face poverty today.
Starvation has been virtually eliminated in South America's
largest economy, and supporters of Brazil's farming model say
export earnings have provided the government with revenue to
help poor families buy food.
Bringelo and her friends are directly benefiting from
government food policies. They sell Babassu nuts to the state
which uses them in its school feeding programme for poor
children.
Activists say the problem is that big plantations don't
provide as many jobs as smaller-scale agriculture, and can have
a harmful impact on local people - who therefore need to be
consulted about plans to change land use.
"Exports are an important part of the national economy,"
Douglas Hertzler, a policy analyst with the charity Action Aid,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"But we can't use the recession as an excuse to trample the
rights of traditional people."
