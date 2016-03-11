TORONTO, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C onstruction of a major dam in northern Canada is moving full
steam ahead after some work was halted by an occupation by
indigenous activists angry about its impact on land rights, its
builders say.
At a cost of more than $8 billion, the hydro electric dam
project in northwest British Columbia province will flood more
than 5,000 hectares of land, the equivalent of about 5,000 rugby
fields.
Local farmers and indigenous people who have lived and
hunted in the area for generations say their traditional lands
will be inundated to provide power to far-away urban centers.
"This is our home. We use this land," Helen Knott, an
indigenous activist told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding,
"Rivers are the arteries of Mother Earth. When you block
those, the planet is going to get sick."
Knott and other campaigners dismantled a protest camp at the
construction site this month following a court injunction.
Their protest lasted about two months, halting construction
on part of the project.
Supporters of the dam known as Site C, which include
businesses and government, say it will generate clean energy and
economic growth and flood sparsely populated land in the vast
hinterland.
"This project is expected to create about 10,000
construction jobs and about 33,000 direct and indirect jobs,"
said Dave Conway, spokesman for B.C. Hydro, the
government-linked company behind the project, earlier this
month.
"Protesters left the site peacefully, and work has resumed,"
he said.
The dam should begin producing electricity in 2024, Conway
said. Much of the current work involves building labor camps for
workers and clearing the land.
Four separate court cases challenging aspects of the project
are making their way through Canadian courts, and more protests
are planned, opponents said.
The project conflicts with long-standing treaties between
indigenous people in the region and the Canadian government, a
spokesman for Amnesty International said.
Northern British Columbia is already a major site of natural
gas extraction and other resource projects, and the dam could
leave indigenous groups unable to hunt on the land, Amnesty
said.
The land they use is being chipped away, said Amnesty's
spokesman Craig Benjamin.
"Year after year, project after project, little pieces have
been taken away until there is almost nothing left," he said.
