By Megan Rowling
BARCELONA, Sept 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From the
Congo Basin to Kenya, India and Paraguay, the designation of
forest land as "protected areas" has brought homelessness,
hunger and persecution to indigenous peoples who have lived
there for centuries, rights experts say, pointing the finger at
governments and the conservation groups they work with.
In many cases, international conventions and national laws
oblige states to respect legal and customary ownership of land
by indigenous tribes, consult them on how that land is used, and
involve them in efforts to conserve the natural resources it
contains.
But on Sunday, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, the U.N. Special
Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, will tell the
World Conservation Congress in Hawaii that there remains a huge
gap between the rules on paper and reality on the ground.
"It is not easy to find good stories about how these are
implemented in practice," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "There are still a lot of indigenous people who have
been evicted - and are still being evicted - from their
territories because of the creation of national parks, and (for)
those who have been evicted, there is no recourse."
In addition, even though land is supposedly being set aside
for the purpose of protecting its natural value, this is often
followed by state-backed exploitation of the oil, minerals,
trees and other resources on it, Tauli-Corpuz and indigenous
leaders warned.
Edwin Vasquez, leader of the Huitoto Indians in Peru and
head of COICA, a coordinating body for indigenous organisations
in the Amazon River Basin, said national parks were being carved
out of indigenous territories in his country, preventing native
people from hunting and fishing there.
"(The government) wants to create a national park with no
indigenous people, and then they declare the exploitation of the
resources on it as a national priority, and they exploit those
resources for the development of the country," he said. "They
see us as an obstacle to development."
Peru's new government said last month that economic growth
this year would be boosted partly by an increase in mining
production of around 20 percent.
And yet mining projects in the South American nation are
frequently beset by social conflicts, particularly over
contamination of water.
Vasquez said his people had proved they are good custodians
of the land and are not opposed to economic development.
But they want the government to consult with them on the
process, as it has agreed to do under International Labour
Organization Convention 169 and national law.
DONOR CONDITIONS?
Since 2012, Peru's government has, in fact, been working on
measures to improve consultation with the backing of Germany.
The Office of the Ombudsman has developed guidelines for the
different groups involved, and has trained more than 500
representatives of indigenous peoples and 6,500 government
officials on the right to prior consultation.
When the project ended in 2015, around 40 consultations had
been completed or were ongoing, limiting conflict in the oil
sector, German's development agency noted.
However, such efforts by donor governments are rare,
according to Gonzalo Oviedo, senior adviser on social policy at
the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which
is organising the Sept. 1-10 Hawaii congress.
When donors provide bilateral funding to set up and maintain
protected areas, they should attach conditions to the aid, 80 to
90 percent of which goes directly to governments, he said.
"What we want is that every donor that provides funding for
conservation should oblige the recipients of the funding to
implement standards about the respect of indigenous people's
rights and... community rights," he said. "They don't do it
today."
Oviedo said progress has been made in aligning the interests
of conservation organisations and indigenous groups since the
early 1990s, particularly in Latin America.
The main spark for conflict today comes from the economic
agendas of developing states that want to extract natural
resources to fuel their prosperity, he added.
"It is not as simple as going to a poor country and telling
the government to stop doing anything of commercial value in
these areas because you have to protect those communities," he
said.
In Brazil, for example, indigenous peoples are a tiny
minority, yet hold around a sixth of the country's land, Oviedo
said, leading to the argument that resources on their land
should be exploited to ease poverty among the wider population.
CARROT AND STICK
U.N. rapporteur Tauli-Corpuz said conservation groups, which
include the powerful WWF and The Nature Conservancy, should
pressure the governments they work with to safeguard the rights
of indigenous peoples in protected areas.
"If that's not happening, those conservation organisations
are also equally culpable of neglecting the indigenous peoples
and not protecting their basic human rights," she said.
Oviedo said conservation organisations, including IUCN,
could be "a bit more brave" in addressing issues like land
ownership when they work with governments.
IUCN is taking steps to protect indigenous rights, he added,
such as declining to recommend sites for World Heritage status
if governments do not put good policies into practice, and
creating a "green list" of protected areas where they are.
But there is a limit to how much conservation organisations
can achieve on their own, he said.
"The kind of political changes that are needed don't
necessarily happen just because of conservationists asking for
that," he said.
