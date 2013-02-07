Feb 6 U.S. restaurant chain Landry's Inc
is ready to buy Ark Restaurants Corp for
$22 per share and is willing to meet with the company's board of
directors to negotiate a deal, it said late on Wednesday.
Based on 3.24 million shares outstanding, as per Thomson
Reuters data, the offer would value Ark Restaurants at about
$71.3 million.
Landry's per share offer is a 22 percent premium to Ark's
closing price of $18.04 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Landry's said the proposal was not subject to any financing
contingency.
"We stand ready to meet with the Board of Directors and its
representatives as soon as possible in order to proceed,"
Landry's said in a statement.