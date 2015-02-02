Feb 2 Casual clothing retailer Lands' End Inc
said Chief Executive Edgar Huber would step down in two
weeks and be succeeded by Federica Marchionni, the U.S. head of
luxury goods retailer Dolce & Gabbana.
Huber, who will leave on Feb. 17, has held the top job since
August 2011 and led Lands' End spin off from struggling retailer
Sears Holdings Corp last year.
Lands' End shares fell as much as 4.4 percent in morning
trading.
Founded in Chicago 52 years ago as a catalog business,
Lands' End has lost some of its cachet since the brand started
to be sold at Sears stores. Its same-store sales in the quarter
ended Oct. 31 fell 3.1 percent.
"We are confident she (Marchionni) will build upon the
company's legacy as a classic American brand with a keen eye
toward its future as a global lifestyle brand," Lands' End
Chairperson Josephine Linden said in a statement.
The company, which sells products through its stores and
those within Sears, catalogs and online, did not say why Huber
was resigning.
Marchionni, D&G's U.S. operations president since 2011, has
helped boost the company revenue "significantly" and oversaw the
opening of several key stores, including the 5th Avenue flagship
store in New York City, Land's End said.
Land's End said Marchionni, who joined D&G in 2001, also
strengthened D&G's partnership with major U.S. department
stores.
Marchionni has earlier held positions with companies such as
Ferrari, Samsung and Ericsson.
Land's End, which has annual sales of over $1.5 billion, was
founded by entrepreneur Gary Comer in 1963 as a mail-order
operation for yachting gear.
Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Holdings spun-off
Lands' End in a bid to shed assets and turn around its own
business. The spin-off was complete on April 7.
Lands' End's shares were down 1.6 percent at $34.14 in
morning trading on Monday.
