LONDON Jan 24 Land Securities,
Britain's largest real estate investment trust by market
capitalisation, said its London managing director Robert Noel
was to take over as chief executive on a salary of 680,000
pounds ($1.06 million).
Alongside a third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday
marking steady progress in difficult economic conditions, the
company said current chief executive Francis Salway, 54, would
depart March 31.
"The business enters 2012 well positioned with high quality
assets, a strong balance sheet and an excellent team," Noel
said.
Land Securities signed 7.1 million pounds of lettings in the
last quarter of 2011 and voids in the portfolio were 3.1 percent
versus 3.3 percent the previous quarter. It also signed a new
1.05 billion pound credit facility.
Lettings were taking longer to complete due to the global
economic uncertainty, Salway said.
Together with Canary Wharf Group, majority owned by Songbird
Estates, Land Securities is developing the 38-storey
Walkie Talkie skyscraper in London's City financial district but
has no major letting to lower the scheme's financial risk.
Last week, the London property market received a major blow
as two major schemes stalled due to a lack of a pre-let
agreement and the Investment Property Databank benchmark index
showed that real estate values weakened in 2011, with a "less
than ideal" outlook for this year.