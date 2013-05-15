LONDON May 15 Land Securities Group PLC : * Basic nav per share 959P up 4.1% * Adjusted diluted EPS 36.8P down 4.4% * Revenue profit £290.7M down 2.9% * 20 fenchurch street, ec3, now 56% pre-let or in solicitors' hands * Group ltv ratio at 36.9%, based on adjusted net debt of £4.29BN * Adjusted diluted nav per share 903P up 4.6% * Confirms start of £768 Mln first phase of Victoria Circle project