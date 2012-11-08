LONDON Nov 8 Land Securities Group PLC : * Adjusted diluted nav per share 864P 863P up 0.1% * Total property return 2.7%, ahead of ipd at 1.1% * Adjusted diluted EPS 18.4P down 10.2% * 20 fenchurch street now 23% pre-let with a further 11% in solicitors' hands * Revenue profit £143.7M, down 9.8% on the six months ended 30 September 2011