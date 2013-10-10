MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Oct 10 Land Securities Group PLC : * To sell Bankside 2,3,SE1, retail holdings in Bankside 1,to M&G Real Estate Ltd for 315 mln stg * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years