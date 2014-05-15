LONDON May 15 Land Securities,
Britain's largest listed property developer, posted a better
than expected 12.2 percent rise in net asset value and announced
an end to its strategy of building London offices speculatively.
The builder of the Walkie Talkie skyscraper in London's City
financial district said on Thursday adjusted diluted net asset
value for the year to March 31 was 1,013 pence, up from 903
pence in the previous year, on a 9.9 percent increase in revenue
profit.
Analysts were expecting adjusted diluted net asset value
(NAV) per share of 1003 pence, a 11 percent increase, against
revenue profit of 307 million pounds, a company-supplied
consensus showed.
The company, which has built more than one billion pounds of
London schemes with no lettings in place after it forecasted a
supply squeeze, said growing competition for sites and rising
construction costs meant that any new, near-term development
commitments were likely to require re-lets.
It said it did not expect Britain's improved economic
conditions and real growth in wages to translate yet into rental
growth across the entire retail market, and would continue to
sell properties in order to invest in new schemes such as city
centre and edge-of town developments.
Land Securities also said its Walkie Talkie skyscraper at 20
Fenchurch Street - which hit headlines last year after it was
blamed for scorching the panels of a Jaguar car - was now 87
percent let and it had found a solution for the solar glare
issue.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)