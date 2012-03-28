LONDON, March 28 Private equity fund PCP Capital
Partners is in talks to buy a central London site owned by UK
developer Land Securities for 230 million pounds ($367
million), a source familiar with the deal said.
Arundel Great Court, which is located near the River Thames,
has planning permission for a 1 million square foot
redevelopment to contain offices, shops, 150 apartments and a
hotel.
PCP Capital is headed by British dealmaker Amanda Staveley,
a restauranteur turned go-to broker for the Abu Dhabi royal
family, who is advising it on the talks to buy a stake in Royal
Bank Scotland.
Overseas property investors have stepped up their chase for
prime London properties over the past year, attracted by the
city's safe-haven status against an uncertain global economic
outlook.