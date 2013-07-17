BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 17 Land Securities' Walkie-Talkie skyscraper in London's financial district has pre-letting deals for more than half its space, Britain's largest listed developer said on Wednesday.
As well as the tower in the insurance district, the company has begun work on two other schemes worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in central London, the company said.
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3