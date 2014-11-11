BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Half-yearly results to Sept. 30, 2014
* H1 revenue profit is up 8.6 pct with adjusted diluted EPS up 7.5 pct on same period last year
* H1 adjusted diluted NAV per share 1,129 pence
* Sales of 185.8 mln stg during period and 468.9 mln stg since Sept 30
* First-half dividend of 15.8 pence per share, up 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.