MUMBAI Feb 13 Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bonds have a call option at the end of the first and second years, the source said.

A call premium of 50 basis points (bps) will be paid if bonds are called after one year, and a 15 bps premium will be paid if called after two years, said the source.

HSBC , HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered are the arrangers to the deal, said the source.

($1 = 53.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)