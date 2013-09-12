UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Lands' End has not authorized any production in North Korea and is investigating if any products of the Sears Holdings Corp unit were made without its knowledge in the country, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
U.S. companies are barred from trading with North Korea. And violations, including the outsourcing of any element of clothing production to the country, are punishable by up to a $1 million fine or 20 years in prison.
"We will take action if warranted, depending on what the investigation finds," Lands' End CEO and President Edgar Huber said.
His response came after NK News reported on Thursday that at least five dress shirts branded with Lands' End labels - but displaying "Made in China" tags - were seen on a rack at North Korea's Sonbong Textile Factory in June.
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.