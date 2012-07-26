* Q2 profit 76 cents/share vs Street view 74 cents
July 26 Freight transportation and logistics
company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher
quarterly earnings, topping expectations, led by demand for its
trucking services.
Landstar said the number of loads hauled by truck rose 8
percent in the quarter. Price increases also helped results but
have moderated, it added.
Demand exceeded the supply of flatbed/unsided trailing
equipment in the quarter, while the capacity of vans was in line
with demand, Chief Executive Henry Gerkens said in a statement.
Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose
to $35.9 million, or 76 cents a share, in the second quarter,
from $29.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average expected 74 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to a second-quarter record of $736 million from
$675.6 million a year ago, but was below the average forecast of
$752.4 million.
The company said it expects third-quarter earnings of 71
cents to 75 cents a share.
Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching
shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.