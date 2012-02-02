Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Feb 2 Transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc posted quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by higher volume and margins, and forecast strong first-quarter profit.
The company, which provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes, expects first-quarter earnings between 51 cents and 56 cents a share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting Landstar to earn 50 cents a share.
Oct-Dec net income rose to $32.6 million, or 70 cents a share, from $24.1 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 22 percent to $717.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 66 cents a share on revenue of $685.4 million.
U.S. trucker Old Dominion Freight Line also posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher volume and margins.
Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based Landstar closed at $51.93 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.