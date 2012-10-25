Oct 25 Freight transportation and logistics
company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher
third-quarter profit, citing growing demand for its truck
transport services.
Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose
to $33.1 million in the third quarter, or 71 cents a share, from
$30.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year before.
Revenue rose to $717.2 million from $684 million a year
before, around analysts' average forecast of $717.25 million.
Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching
shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.