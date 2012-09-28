US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed ahead of data
* Futures down: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (IFR) - L&T Seawoods, a subsidiary of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Troubro, is planning a three-year bond sale of up to INR4bn (USD76m).
The bonds are being shown to the investors at 10.25% via HSBC. Proceeds are likely to be used to build an integrated commercial compex cum railway station at Seawoods in New Bombay.
The bonds are locally rated AA+ (SO) and said to be backed by a letter of comfort from parent L&T.
Jun 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A16X76 KOTAK MAH BK 6-Jun-17 99.9832 6.1330 2 250 99.