SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (IFR) - L&T Seawoods, a subsidiary of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Troubro, is planning a three-year bond sale of up to INR4bn (USD76m).

The bonds are being shown to the investors at 10.25% via HSBC. Proceeds are likely to be used to build an integrated commercial compex cum railway station at Seawoods in New Bombay.

The bonds are locally rated AA+ (SO) and said to be backed by a letter of comfort from parent L&T.