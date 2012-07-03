BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - L&T Finance is raising INR3bn (USD54.4m) from a uniquely structured floating rate note via sole-arranger Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Usually, rupee bonds pay fixed rate. Floating rate notes have been issued in the past but are not preferred by investors.
The company has priced the 2-year bonds at 45bp over Kotak's base rate of 9.75%, effectively yielding 10.20%.
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------