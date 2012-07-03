SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - L&T Finance is raising INR3bn (USD54.4m) from a uniquely structured floating rate note via sole-arranger Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Usually, rupee bonds pay fixed rate. Floating rate notes have been issued in the past but are not preferred by investors.

The company has priced the 2-year bonds at 45bp over Kotak's base rate of 9.75%, effectively yielding 10.20%.