HONG KONG May 23 Langham Hospitality
Investments, an investment trust controlled by property
developer Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, raised about $550 million in
an IPO on Thursday, the first of several issuers looking to
benefit from a surge in investors' demand for commercial
property and high-yield securities in Hong Kong.
The investment trust offered 852.2 million share stapled
units at HK$5 each, putting the total deal at HK$4.26
billion ($549 million), said sources with direct knowledge of
the deal, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter. The offering was marketed at a range of HK$4.65-5.36 per
unit.
The trust will debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on May
30.
The IPO was priced to yield 6 percent a year. The returns
compare with an average of 5.1 percent for specialised REITs in
Hong Kong that also bundle hotel properties, according to Asia
Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data.
The investment trust will own the Langham, Langham Place
Hotel and Eaton hotels in Hong Kong through a similarly named
company called Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd.
The share stapled units are made up of a unit in Langham
Hospitality Investments, a preference share of Langham
Hospitality Investments Ltd and a beneficial interest in a
common share of Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd.
The listing of Langham Hospitality comes ahead of $2.1
billion worth of deals from real estate investment trusts
(REITs) and investment trusts in the city in coming weeks,
including an up to $1 billion offering by NW Hotel Investments,
which is part of New World Development.
Langham Hospitality plans to use 88 percent of the IPO
proceeds to pay part of a loan used to buy the three hotels from
Great Eagle, with the remainder of the funds set aside for
improvements at the hotels over the next five years and for
working capital.
Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc were hired
as sponsors and joint global coordinators of the IPO, with
Citigroup also acting as a joint bookrunner.
The banks stand to earn as much as $16.5 million in fees for
managing the IPO, equivalent to a 2.5 percent underwriting
commission and an up to 0.5 percent incentive fee for Deutsche
and HSBC, according to the IPO prospectus.