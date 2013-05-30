HONG KONG May 30 Langham Hospitality
Investments, an investment trust controlled by property
developer Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, fell as much as 5 percent in
early trading in its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, underscoring
concerns that rising yields in the United States could reduce
demand for REITs and trusts in Asia.
The investment trust opened at HK$4.75, below the
HK$5.00 IPO price set last week and compared with a flat open
for the benchmark Hang Seng index.
Demand from retail investors was nearly 11.7 times the
number of units on offer, with the institutional tranche of the
IPO "moderately over-subscribed," Langham Hospitality said in a
filing on Wednesday.
The debut comes after a plunge in benchmark indexes for real
estate investment trusts (REITs) in Singapore and Hong Kong in
recent days on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
scale back its massive bond buying programme, pushing yields on
U.S. Treasuries higher and reducing the relative appeal of REITs
and other yield-paying securities.
The Hong Kong REIT index has dropped 6.2 percent
since reaching an all-time high last week, while the REIT index
in Singapore has fallen in eight of the past 10
sessions, down 8.7 percent.
The listing of Langham Hospitality comes ahead of $2.1
billion worth of deals from real estate investment trusts
(REITs) and investment trusts in the city in coming weeks,
including an up to $1 billion offering by NW Hotel Investments,
which is part of New World Development.
Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc were hired
as sponsors and joint global coordinators of the IPO, with
Citigroup also acting as a joint bookrunner.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)