* Langham Hospitality plunges as much as 9.6 pct in HK debut
* Concerns over U.S. stimulus, rate hikes seen affecting
REITs
* Hopewell Hong Kong launches up to $780 mln Hong Kong IPO
(Adds Hopewell Hong Kong IPO launch, comments)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 30 Langham Hospitality
Investments Ltd dropped as much as 9.6 percent in its
trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, underscoring concerns
that rising yields in the United States could reduce demand for
REITs and trusts in Asia and affect upcoming real estate sector
IPOs.
The weak debut comes after a plunge in benchmark indexes for
real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Singapore and Hong Kong
in recent days on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
soon scale back its massive bond buying programme. These
concerns have pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries and reduced
the relative appeal of REITs and other yield-paying securities.
Higher U.S. rates would mark a reversal of fortunes for
REITs and business trusts that had been riding high amid record
low borrowing costs around the world. It could also dampen
demand for $2.1 billion worth of deals from in coming weeks in
Hong Kong, including an up to $780 million initial public
offering by Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd launched on
Thursday.
"Sentiment has changed, particularly over the last few days,
on fears over a scale-back of the easing programme in the U.S.
and there's also some concern than the rate hike cycle will come
earlier than many people previously expected," said Wilson Ho, a
property analyst at brokerage Core Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong
Kong.
"There's been a sectorwide correction. It's not just
Langham."
The Hong Kong REIT index has plunged 10.3 percent
since reaching an all-time high last week, while the REIT index
in Singapore has fallen in eight of the past 10
sessions, down nearly 11 percent.
Langham Hospitality, an investment trust controlled by
property developer Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, was
trading at HK$4.55 at 0417 GMT. It fell as low as HK$4.52, below
the HK$5.00 IPO price set last week when it raised US$550
million in the offering. The benchmark Hang Seng index
was down 0.5 percent.
The developer Hopewell Hong Kong, a unit of Hopewell
Holdings Ltd, is offering 340 million new shares in an
indicative range of HK$15.30 to HK$17.80 each, putting the total
deal at up to HK$6.05 billion ($780 million), according to a
term sheet of the IPO seen by Reuters.
About 40 percent of the IPO proceeds will be used to develop
Hopewell Centre II, with 22 percent set aside for the purchase
and development of Amalgamation Properties and potential new
developments. Another 30 percent will be used to pay down debt.
DEMAND FOR YIELD
REITs had been riding in recent months, with issuance in
Asia ex-Japan more than quadrupling in 2013 from the same period
last year on increased demand by investors for high-yield
securities to bolster returns amid low global rates.
Langham Hospitality said in a filing on Wednesday that
demand from retail investors was nearly 11.7 times the number of
units on offer, with the institutional tranche of the IPO
"moderately over-subscribed."
But the market has quickly turned since last week, when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the U.S. central bank might
decide to gradually decrease its bond purchases in the next few
policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.
Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc were hired
as sponsors and joint global coordinators of the Langham
Hospitality offering, with Citigroup also acting as a
joint bookrunner.
BOC International and Credit Suisse were hired as
sponsors and joint global coordinators of the Hopewell Hong Kong
IPO, with Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan also acting as
joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)