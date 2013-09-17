* Sees monthly revenue of $500,000 by end of 2014
* Seeks to raise more cash to fund expansion
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 17 Messaging application
developer Lango, which enables users to combine pictures, icons
and text, has launched an overhauled platform aimed at the
smartphone market, reaching 400,000 active users in its first
two weeks.
U.S.-Israeli Lango, formerly called Zlango, competes with
apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and Google Hangout. But unlike most
of the others, it develops its own content, allows for simple
posting to social media and enables sending pictures and icons
together with text, rather than as an attachment.
"Users are flooded with new apps and therefore ... want to
use less apps that do more," Chief Executive Udi Graff said.
Lango's original product, focused on feature phones, enabled
users to send icons based on the content in text messages. As
smartphones evolved, Lango refocused its efforts to take
advantage of high-speed mobile Internet, developing applications
for Apple's iPhone and Android-based phones.
Users send 12 trillion messages annually, with that number
expected to triple over the next four years, Graff told Reuters.
Revenue is expected to grow to $310 billion in 2016 from $202
billion in 2011.
This expansion has created a fragmented market with no clear
leaders, despite the presence of players such as Google
, Facebook and Apple. These companies
believe messaging is crucial for future mobile advertising.
"Corporations want to be on mobile but they don't know how
to do it," Graff said. "The difference between mobile and the
web is that people on phones don't want intrusive advertising."
Lango enables advertisers to embed branded icons within
messages. For example, if a user suggests to someone to meet at
a cafe, an icon with the name of a nearby cafe will appear.
The app works both over the Internet like WhatsApp and
others or as a regular text message. A feature unique to Lango
is an auto-suggestion engine that suggests visuals that best
represent typed words.
The company is focusing on the United States, which
comprises 75 percent of all messaging traffic, offering
U.S.-centric content, said Graff, who formerly headed
Hewlett-Packard's subsidiary in Israel.
New icons are loaded daily based on current events, U.S.
holidays and sports. Lango offers premium packs of icons for a
fee and plans a revenue sharing model on branded images.
New registrations at Lango surpassed 20,000 daily. Graff
expects Lango to reach monthly revenue of $500,000 before the
end of 2014.
In the past year Lango raised $6 million from venture
capital firms Benchmark Capital and DAG to finance the new
product. Lango is now seeking to raise another $6 million to
fund marketing and expansion.