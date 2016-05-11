May 11 Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to apply for an entrusted loan of 300 million yuan, from its controlling shareholder PowerChina Real Estate Group Ltd. through China Merchants Bank

* Says loan with a term of 12 months and to be used for working capital replenish

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9zDFTa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)