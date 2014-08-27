BRIEF-Iou says revenue for year ended Dec 31 was $17.4 million
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Aug 27 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG : * Says Q2 profit from ordinary activities EUR 1.615 million * Says Q2 consolidated net income of EUR 1.23 million * Says H1 consolidated net income of EUR 2.444 million * Says H1 profit on ordinary activities for rose to EUR 3.685 million versus
EUR 494 thousand yar ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Asb bancorp, inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017