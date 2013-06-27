BRIEF-Vinaland divests stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 One of London's largest hedge fund firms, Lansdowne Partners, has named Alex Snow, a founder of Evolution Group, as its new chief executive officer.
Snow will take over from Paul Ruddock, who will retire at the end of June, Lansdowne said in a statement on Thursday.
Suzi Nutton, Lansdowne's current Head of Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer, the firm also said.
Lansdowne runs $13.4 billion in assets, most of it in its flagship Developed Markets fund.
* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing