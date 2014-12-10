BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
Dec 10 Shanghai Lansheng Corp
* Says sold 5.95 million A-shares in Haitong Securities on Dec 9 and Dec 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sbN1wO
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.