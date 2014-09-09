BRIEF-Extracted Oil and Derivatives nine-month profit falls
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago
Sept 9 Lanson BCC SA :
* H1 net profit 2.5 million euros, up almost 5 percent
* Publishes no FY forecast Source text: bit.ly/1uHeSRJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 109,000 versus EGP 4.3 million year ago
* OGM approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.60 per share, 1 bonus share for every 4 shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2qhSc1D) Further company coverage: