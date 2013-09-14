FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Lanxess, the
world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, is looking
at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber
business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.
WirtschaftsWoche said Chief Executive Axel Heitmann plans to
buy companies in other chemical sectors, such as in chemical
leathers and crop protection intermediate products.
A Lanxess spokesman declined comment to Reuters.
Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in
synthetic rubber for tyres, tubes and window seals, derives more
than 40 percent of sales from the automotive sector.
Last month it warned of a bigger-than-expected drop in 2013
earnings as car markets show no sign of recovery and growth in
China slows.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; additional Reporting by Frank
Siebelt; editing by James Jukwey)