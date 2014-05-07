FRANKFURT May 7 Lanxess AG's Chief
Executive Matthias Zachert on Wednesday said he was considering
production and marketing alliances for the company's main
business, the rubber division.
Zachert said a sale of the business was not currently on the
agenda, adding that he had joined Lanxess as CEO in April to
turn the business around.
"This is not going to be a short-term fix. It will take two
to three years," Zachert told analysts on a conference call to
explain the rationale behind plans for a capital increase, which
the company announced on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)