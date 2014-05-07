FRANKFURT May 7 Lanxess AG's Chief Executive Matthias Zachert on Wednesday said he was considering production and marketing alliances for the company's main business, the rubber division.

Zachert said a sale of the business was not currently on the agenda, adding that he had joined Lanxess as CEO in April to turn the business around.

"This is not going to be a short-term fix. It will take two to three years," Zachert told analysts on a conference call to explain the rationale behind plans for a capital increase, which the company announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)