FRANKFURT, March 6 Lanxess AG on Thursday said Matthias Zachert, currently Chief Financial Officer of Merck KGaA, would take over as Chief Executive of Lanxess from April 1, 2014.

Lanxess and Merck had announced in late January that Zachert would become CEO at Lanxess. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)