FRANKFURT, March 22 Germany's Lanxess,
the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, posted
better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the fourth
quarter on strong sales in Latin America.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, edged 1.2
percent higher to 174 million euros ($230 million), more than
the 166 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of
11 analysts.
The group expects adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter to
rise to between 330 million euros and 350 million euros, it said
on Thursday.
Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in the
rubber market, said last month it had a good start to 2012 and
does not expect demand to drop off, as customers replenish
inventories.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)