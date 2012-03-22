* Says had promising start to 2012
* Sees Q1 adj EBITDA at 330-350 million euros
* To provide detailed outlook with Q1 results on May 9
* Q4 adj EBITDA up 1.2 percent, exceeds consensus
* Shares jump 9.5 percent
FRANKFURT, March 22 Germany's Lanxess,
the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, said it expects
demand from emerging markets to drive growth this year after
strong sales in Latin America pushed its 2011 results above
expectations.
"Following last year's record earnings, Lanxess got off to a
promising start in 2012," the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Its shares jumped in early trade and were up 9.5 percent at
61.60 euros by 0828 GMT, while Germany's mid-cap index
was 0.3 percent lower.
Lanxess did not provide a specific target for 2012 earnings
but said it sees first-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special
items, at 330-350 million euros ($435-462 million).
"This is extremely strong in our view and would be above
what we regard as an already strong previous year figure of 322
million euros," WestLB analyst Michael Gorny said.
Analysts on average see adjusted EBITDA for the full year
2012 easing to 1.09 billion euros from 1.15 billion in 2011.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, the figure edged 1.2 percent
higher to 174 million euros, exceeding the 166 million euros
expected on average in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in the
rubber market, said last month it had a good start to 2012 and
does not expect demand to drop off, as customers replenish
inventories.
It said on Thursday it would provide a more detailed outlook
when it publishes first-quarter results on May 9.