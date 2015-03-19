* Sees flat adj EBITDA in 2015 on harsh competition in
rubber
* Says to provide more details on search for partner in H2
* To stop EPDM rubber production in Marl, Germany
(Adds share price, investment budget, writes through)
By Ludwig Burger
COLOGNE, Germany, March 19 German chemicals
group Lanxess unveiled more cutbacks on Thursday,
shedding about 140 jobs in rubber production and acknowledging
its quest for a strategic partner would likely take until the
second half of the year.
The company, the world's No.1 maker of synthetic rubber,
said as early as May last year it would seek a strategic partner
for its hard-pressed rubber division, shortly after Chief
Executive Matthias Zachert replaced Axel Heitmann at the helm.
Sources told Reuters last month Lanxess was in talks with
Russia's NKNK and state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co
(Saudi Aramco) to sell a stake in its tyre rubber
business.
"Lanxess is currently in talks with potential partners and
will possibly report on these in the second half of 2015," it
said on Thursday, adding it expected stagnant core earnings or
EBITDA in 2015, adjusted for special items, as it faces
challenges from rubber competitors.
Its shares traded 0.8 percent lower, having dipped as much
as 2.4 percent shortly after the open.
The company will stop production of EPDM rubber, used in
tubes, sealants and transmission belts, at its Marl site in
Germany, affecting 120 jobs. A further 20 posts in the
production of high-performance tyre rubbers will go in the
United States.
New output capacity in EPDM is coming to market driven by
players such as Mitsui Chemicals and Sinopec.
Lanxess has itself contributed to the supply overhang, as it
is bringing on stream the world's largest EPDM plant at its
Changzhou site in China, an investment initiated by Zachert's
predecessor.
Lanxess unveiled plans in November to cut about 1,000 jobs,
or 6 percent of its global workforce, in administration,
services, marketing and sales, to counter overcapacity.
Lanxess is also cutting its investment budget to 450 million
euros ($479 million) this year, it said on Thursday, down from
the total of between 500 million and 550 million earmarked
previously.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David
Holmes)