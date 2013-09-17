FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Germany's Lanxess,
the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, said on
Tuesday it planned to cut costs by 100 million euros ($133
million) per year from 2015, to counter weak demand from the
automotive industry.
As part of a restructuring programme, the group plans to cut
about 1,000 jobs and divest non-core assets accounting for about
500 million euros in sales, it said in a statement.
In the medium to long term, it also aims to buy businesses
to diversify away from its main rubber activities it added.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)