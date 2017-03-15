UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
FRANKFURT, March 15 Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic rubber maker, said on Wednesday that full-year adjusted core earnings would increase slightly after reporting better-than-expected results.
The full-year outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) does not yet include the planned takeover of Chemtura, a U.S. maker of additives for lubricants and flame retardants, which it plans to wrap up by mid-2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent to 183 million euros ($195 million), beating average analyst expectations for 178 million in a Reuters poll.
It proposed an annual dividend of 0.70 euros per share, in line with the analyst consensus. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edditing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.